Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Netflix in talks to buy children's classics author Roald Dahl's works- Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Netflix in talks to buy children's classics author Roald Dahl's works- Bloomberg News

Netflix in talks to buy children's classics author Roald Dahl's works- Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with the Netflix logo is seen on a keyboard in front of the displayed words "streaming service" in this illustration taken March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

22 Sep 2021 03:29AM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 03:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Netflix Inc is in talks to acquire the works of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" author Roald Dahl, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, which the report said could be announced in the next few days, is likely to give Netflix ownership of children's classics such as Matilda, The BFG and The Twits.

An acquisition deal is a rarity for Netflix, and this would be it's biggest such deal in the past decade, the report added.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Netflix already has a licensing agreement with The Roald Dahl Story Company from 2018 to create animated series based on the author's books.

Dahl's fiction has found home in Hollywood with "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "James and the Giant Peach" being made into movies.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us