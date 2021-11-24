Logo
New comic book celebrates the life of legendary entertainer Tina Turner
FILE PHOTO: U.S. singer Tina Turner performs at the O2 Arena in London March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

24 Nov 2021 11:39PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 11:54PM)
The highs and lows of singer Tina Turner's life are being explored in a new comic book.

    The biographical publication from TidalWave comics details her upbringing in Tennessee, her musical success, her struggles with former husband Ike Turner and her powerful resurgence.

    Publisher Darren G. Davis said in a statement: "Turner's life has been seen in documentaries, films, music, Broadway, so why not a comic book. We believe that it is important for readers to have inspiring role models and learn about extraordinary individuals who have overcome challenges to make a difference in the world."

    The glossy is part of the company's "Female Force" series which has featured singer Dolly Parton, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama in the past.

    Turner will celebrate her 82nd birthday on November 26th. Last month she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time.

(Writing by Alicia Powell; Editing by Mark Porter)

Source: Reuters

