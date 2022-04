New Mexico fines 'Rust' movie company $137,000 for safety lapses

-New Mexico on Wednesday fined Rust Movie Productions LLC its maximum citation of $137,000 for "willful" safety failures leading to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year during the filming of Western "Rust."

An investigation by the state's occupational health bureau (OSHB) found the production company knew firearm safety procedures were not being followed and demonstrated "plain indifference" to the hazards, the New Mexico Environment Department said in a statement.

"This tragic incident never would have happened if Rust Movie Productions, LLC had followed national film industry standards for firearm safety," Environment Cabinet Secretary James Kenney said in the release.

Hutchins was killed in October when a revolver actor and producer Alec Baldwin was rehearsing with during filming in New Mexico fired a live round that hit her and movie director Joel Souza, who was injured but survived.

Rust Movie Productions has previously said it was not aware of lapses in set safety during filming.

"While we appreciate OSHA's time and effort in its investigation, we disagree with its findings and plan to appeal," Rust Movie Productions spokesman Stefan Friedman said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

OSHB administers the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) program in New Mexico.

The six-month probe found the movie company did not launch investigations into crew members' complaints about firearm safety following three accidental discharges of weapons and pyrotechnics on set.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and Santa Fe County District Attorney are conducting ongoing criminal investigations into the fatality.

Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and said live rounds should never have been allowed onto the set. In a television interview, the actor said he did not pull the trigger of the replica Colt .45 revolver and it fired after he cocked it.