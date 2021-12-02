Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

New York kicks off festive season with lighting of tree
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

New York kicks off festive season with lighting of tree

New York kicks off festive season with lighting of tree
People watch the 89th lighting of the The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City, U.S. December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
New York kicks off festive season with lighting of tree
People take photos from windows overlooking the 89th lighting of the The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City, U.S., December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
New York kicks off festive season with lighting of tree
Alessia Cara performs before the 89th lighting of the The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City, New York, U.S., December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
New York kicks off festive season with lighting of tree
Today's Show hosts pose for photos before the 89th lighting of the The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City, New York, U.S., December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
New York kicks off festive season with lighting of tree
The Pentatonix perform before the 89th lighting of the The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City, New York, U.S., December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
02 Dec 2021 06:25PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 06:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Crowds returned to New York City's Midtown Manhattan late on Wednesday for the 89th annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, officially kicking off the holiday season.

    The event was open to the general public, unlike last year's gathering when strict COVID-19 restrictions were in force to tackle soaring coronavirus infections.

    The two-hour ceremony was broadcast live on NBC with star-studded performances, some virtual, including Carrie Underwood, whose pre-recorded performance of her song "Let There Be Peace" was broadcast from Nashville.

Other participants included Brad Paisley covering Buck Owens' 1965 country classic "Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy" and José Feliciano teaming up with Latin American boy band CNCO for a performance of his song "Feliz Navidad".

    The night's highlight came when more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and a 900-pound star with at least 70 spikes covered in three million crystals were switched on, bringing the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree to life.

    This year's tree, a 12-tonne, 79-foot (24-metre) tall Norway Spruce, will be on display through early January 2022.

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us