Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

New York's Whitney Biennial art show spans generations, media, borders
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

New York's Whitney Biennial art show spans generations, media, borders

New York's Whitney Biennial art show spans generations, media, borders

People look at a series of five photographs by artist Daniel Joseph Martinez at the Whitney Biennial 2022 exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Roselle Chen

30 Mar 2022 06:05AM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 06:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : The Whitney Biennial in New York, a contemporary art show that has boosted the careers of painters such as Georgia O'Keeffe and Jackson Pollock, is returning with a focus on different generations and the link between past, present and future.

The show, "Quiet As It's Kept," features 63 artists and collectives across generations, mediums and borders at the Whitney Museum of American Art, in a format that began in 1973.

The show presents "hunches" instead of a unified theme, with time as a leitmotif, said curators Adrienne Edwards and David Breslin, who worked on it for three years.

"This question of time and how we experience time, how time seems so suspended or really short or long," Edwards said, noting that she had lost her sense of time during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is not a show made for Zoom," Breslin added. "The experience of being here, the way that each floor has its own kind of sense and sensibility was very important for putting it together and to have an emotional context in order to receive it."

The Whitney Biennial runs from April 6 to Sept. 5.

(Reporting by Roselle Chen; Editing by Richard Chang)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us