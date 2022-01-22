Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Next two 'Mission: Impossible' movies delayed until 2023, 2024
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Next two 'Mission: Impossible' movies delayed until 2023, 2024

Next two 'Mission: Impossible' movies delayed until 2023, 2024

FILE PHOTO: Actor Tom Cruise is seen on the set of "Mission Impossible 7" while filming in Rome, Italy October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

22 Jan 2022 03:48AM (Updated: 22 Jan 2022 03:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES :The seventh and eighth movies in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise starring Tom Cruise have been delayed until 2023 and 2024 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, producers Paramount Pictures and Skydance said in a statement on Friday.

"Mission: Impossible 7" had been scheduled to debut in movie theaters in September 2022, followed by "Mission: Impossible 8" in July 2023.

The new dates for the films are July 14, 2023, for the seventh installment, and June 28, 2024, for the eighth movie in the series.

"After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic," the companies said in a statement.

Theater chains, including AMC Entertainment and Cinemark Holdings Inc, are still trying to recover from extended closures during the pandemic.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us