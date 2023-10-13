Logo
NFL-Swift in attendance at Chiefs game for third time
NFL-Swift in attendance at Chiefs game for third time

FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

13 Oct 2023 07:45AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2023 08:29AM)
:Pop megastar Taylor Swift was seen in attendance prior to the start of the Kansas City Chiefs game on Thursday, the third time the 12-time Grammy winner has attended one of the team's games amid rumors of a relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift was shown on the broadcast entering Arrowhead Stadium wearing a red Chiefs jacket and later seated next to Kelce's mother in a private box ahead of the defending Super Bowl champion's showdown with the Denver Broncos.

Swift's appearance, in addition to fueling further rumors about her romance with the Chiefs' star, is sure to deliver another marketing blessing to the NFL.

Prior to the game, Kelce, a two-time NFL champion who has scored three touchdowns in his last four games, said he was embracing the "chaos" that comes with being the center of attention.

"Knowing that everybody is looking at the Kansas City Chiefs and then you add the madness that's going on out here in the world, it's a whole lot of fun for me right now," Kelce said in an interview with Thursday Night Football broadcaster Amazon Prime.

Swift enthusiastically cheered on the Chiefs during the team's home win over the Chicago Bears last month before returning the following weekend to attend the team's road victory over the New York Jets.

She did not attend last weekend's Chiefs game against the Minnesota Vikings, another win that improved the club's record 4-1 on the season.

Source: Reuters

