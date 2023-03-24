Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Nigerian drummer nurtures children to preserve use of local instruments
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Nigerian drummer nurtures children to preserve use of local instruments

Nigerian drummer nurtures children to preserve use of local instruments
FILE PHOTO: Nigerian drummer Adebayo Ayodeji performs during a drumming workshop for children in Lagos, Nigeria February 4, 2023. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
Nigerian drummer nurtures children to preserve use of local instruments
FILE PHOTO: Nigerian drummer Adebayo Ayodeji performs during a drumming workshop for children in Lagos, Nigeria February 4, 2023. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
Nigerian drummer nurtures children to preserve use of local instruments
FILE PHOTO: Children perform during a drumming workshop in Lagos, Nigeria February 4, 2023. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
24 Mar 2023 03:05PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2023 03:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LAGOS : Nigerian artist Adebayo Ayodeji is targeting children to play traditional instruments like drums, which he worries could become extinct and erase an important aspect of the culture in Africa's most populous country.

In the megacity of Lagos, parents bring children to his twice-a-month drumming workshops to learn how to play drums and understand their traditional significance.

In Nigeria, the drum is not only a musical instrument, but is also used in ceremonial events and rituals like communicating with deities and summoning meetings in villages.

"We are using this to revive our cultural values," Ayodeji said, noting that most children had not seen the drums before.

"They've not played it before and this is an opportunity to introduce them to it, so we are using it to at least do a kind of evangelism – evangelism of art," Ayodeji said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.