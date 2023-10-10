Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Nine-year-old sets parkrun age world record
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Nine-year-old sets parkrun age world record

10 Oct 2023 09:03PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Nine-year-old Louis Robinett set a 5km parkrun world record for his age in Dorset, England on Saturday, finishing in 17 minutes, 40 seconds to better the previous mark set in California six years ago by 13 seconds.

Robinett, a junior member of the Poole Runners club, was accompanied by senior member Dion Garner during his run as children under 11 are not allowed to participate in the event without an adult running within an arm's reach.

Parkrun, the hugely popular free, weekly 5km running events organised by volunteers, began with a group of 13 friends in a south-west London park in 2004 before growing into a worldwide phenomenon.

"I'm on top of the world right now, It's a huge deal to break a world record," Robinett told the BBC. "I couldn't have done it without the support of my family and the team at Poole Runners."

Poole Runners said Robinett's record had raised the bar for youth athletes. "This isn't just a win for Louis, it's a new benchmark for youth sports, inspiring children all over the world to aim higher," the club said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.