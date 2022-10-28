Logo
Oktoberfest beer awarded EU seal of approval
FILE PHOTO: Beer at the Willinger Brauhaus, which could not be sold due to the lack of guests, is prepared for give away, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Willingen, Germany, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Annkathrin Weis

28 Oct 2022
BERLIN : The European Commission said on Friday it has made "Oktoberfestbier", brewed in Munich and made famous by the city's annual beer-guzzling festival, a protected geographical indicator of Germany.

The title is intended to guarantee the drink's quality while protecting against imitation and the misuse of product design, a spokesperson for the Commission's representation in Bavaria said.

One special feature of the beer is the use of water from deep springs in Munich in a production process that has been developed over centuries, he added.

(Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Source: Reuters

