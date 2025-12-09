One Battle After Another leads Hollywood's Golden Globe nominations

LOS ANGELES: Dark comedy One Battle After Another racked up a leading nine Golden Globe nominations on Monday (Dec 8), positioning the Leonardo DiCaprio thriller as an early favourite on Hollywood's road to the Academy Awards.

The movie directed by Paul Thomas Anderson stars DiCaprio as a washed-up revolutionary who springs into action when his daughter's life is in danger. The Warner Bros film will compete in the best movie musical or comedy category against Marty Supreme and Bugonia, among others.

Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value claimed eight nominations, just ahead of supernatural horror film Sinners with seven. Both were nominated for the movie drama prize alongside Guillermo del Toro's take on Frankenstein and Hamnet, a story about the family of William Shakespeare.

"Frankenstein is a film I have been wanting to make for as long as I can remember, and to have it embraced in this way means so much to me," del Toro said in a statement.

Acting nominees included DiCaprio and One Battle co-stars Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor, who said the nominations left her "speechless and teary-eyed."

George Clooney and Adam Sandler received nods for Jay Kelly, as did Dwayne Johnson for The Smashing Machine and Jessie Buckley for "Hamnet."

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo earned nominations for their roles in Wicked: For Good, though the second part of Universal Pictures' The Wizard of Oz prequel failed to make it into the musical or comedy field.

The Globes are among first Hollywood accolades to be handed out before the film industry's top honours, the Oscars, in March. The Globes telecast is scheduled for Jan 11.