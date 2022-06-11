Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

One million flowers bring joy and color to New York's Meatpacking District
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

One million flowers bring joy and color to New York's Meatpacking District

One million flowers bring joy and color to New York's Meatpacking District
People attend the L.E.A.F Festival of Flowers, where more than a million flowers are on display, in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City, U.S., June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Roselle Chen
One million flowers bring joy and color to New York's Meatpacking District
Orchids are pictured at the L.E.A.F Festival of Flowers, where more than a million flowers are on display, in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City, U.S., June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Roselle Chen
One million flowers bring joy and color to New York's Meatpacking District
A general view of one of flower designer Lewis Miller's installations at the L.E.A.F Festival of Flowers, where more than a million flowers are on display, in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City, U.S., June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Roselle Chen
One million flowers bring joy and color to New York's Meatpacking District
People attend the L.E.A.F Festival of Flowers, where more than a million flowers are on display, in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City, U.S., June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Roselle Chen
One million flowers bring joy and color to New York's Meatpacking District
A person attends the L.E.A.F Festival of Flowers, where more than a million flowers are on display, in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City, U.S., June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Roselle Chen
11 Jun 2022 06:11AM (Updated: 11 Jun 2022 06:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A million flowers in brilliant hues of pink, purple, blue, orange and yellow greeted visitors in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City on Friday for the three-day L.E.A.F Festival of Flowers.

Renowned flower designer Lewis Miller designed four street sign installations for the festival, which sees colorful blooms climbing up poles and spilling over pavements.

"Flowers have this amazing power to uplift people. Putting them in really unexpected places and having a larger-than-life display should give you an instantly positive, visceral response," Miller said.

The flowers will have a new purpose after the festival ends on Sunday, said Moira Breslin, founder of L.E.A.F.

"There's nearly a million flowers, maybe more being used this weekend," she said. "There's a lot of green waste, so when we break down on Sunday, all of that green waste will be taken away and made into mulch. So you can see it again around the city."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us