Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Oscar winners assemble for climate warning comedy 'Don't Look Up'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Oscar winners assemble for climate warning comedy 'Don't Look Up'

Oscar winners assemble for climate warning comedy 'Don't Look Up'
FILE PHOTO: Leonardo DiCaprio poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Oscar winners assemble for climate warning comedy 'Don't Look Up'
FILE PHOTO: 90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Actress Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Oscar winners assemble for climate warning comedy 'Don't Look Up'
FILE PHOTO: Meryl Streep arrives at the North American premiere of "The Laundromat" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Oscar winners assemble for climate warning comedy 'Don't Look Up'
FILE PHOTO: The 77th Venice Film Festival - Closing Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy, September 12, 2020 - Actor Cate Blanchett poses. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Oscar winners assemble for climate warning comedy 'Don't Look Up'
FILE PHOTO: 2018 Governors Awards- Arrivals - Hollywood, California, U.S., 18/11/2018 - Actor Jonah Hill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
06 Dec 2021 10:29PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 10:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Director Adam McKay has assembled an all-star cast brimming with Oscar winners to give a humorous warning about climate change in new movie "Don't Look Up".

In the Netflix film, Academy award winners Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio play two astronomers who set out to warn the world of an approaching comet set to destroy the planet. But the message falls on deaf ears, starting with Meryl Streep's President Janie Orlean.

"I think the big trick is we want you to laugh ... The great thing about test screening the movie was right, left wing were all laughing," McKay, known for "The Big Short" and "Vice", said at the film's premiere on Sunday night.

"The commonality we're going for here is like, what have we done to each other? I mean, this polarization and this nonsense like, come on, can't we get back to basics? So, it's kind of political and then, at the same time, completely not political."

Three-time Oscar winner Streep, whose character's first reaction to the bad news is "to sit tight and assess", said the movie's message was simple: "Look up ... we know what's coming and we know we can do something about it."

The comedy sees DiCaprio and Lawrence's characters desperately try to get their message across and kicking off a media campaign.

"I think we all looked at this as an incredibly unique gift," DiCaprio, himself a vocal environmental campaigner, said. "We'd all been wanting to get the message out there about the climate crisis and Adam really cracked the code with creating this narrative."

The film also stars Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance and singer Ariana Grande.

"Don't Look Up", which will have a limited theatrical release, begins streaming on Netflix on Dec. 24.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell; Additional reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us