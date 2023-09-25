Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Oscar-winning Italian actress Sophia Loren in hospital after fall - spokesman
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Oscar-winning Italian actress Sophia Loren in hospital after fall - spokesman

Oscar-winning Italian actress Sophia Loren in hospital after fall - spokesman
FILE PHOTO: 2019 Governors Awards - Arrivals - Hollywood, California, U.S., October 27, 2019 - Sophia Loren. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Oscar-winning Italian actress Sophia Loren in hospital after fall - spokesman
FILE PHOTO: Italian movie star Sophia Loren (L) and her host, Austrian building contractor Richard Lugner, are all smiles as they arrive in the State Opera for the annual Vienna Opera Ball, February 23, 2005 REUTERS/Michael Leckel/File Photo
25 Sep 2023 06:33PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Oscar-winning Italian film star Sophia Loren, one of the most famous movie divas of the 20th century, has undergone surgery after a fall in her home in Geneva, a spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman told Reuters in an email that an operation on Loren, 89, "went well and now she needs to rest and everything will be resolved".

He gave no details but said that Italian media reports were correct. The reports said she had an accidental fall in her home in Geneva on Sunday and had suffered a broken hip.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.