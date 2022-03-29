Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Oscars broadcast ratings jump from last year's low
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Oscars broadcast ratings jump from last year's low

Oscars broadcast ratings jump from last year's low

FILE PHOTO: Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger win the Oscar for Best Picture for "CODA" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

29 Mar 2022 01:45AM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 03:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Roughly 15.36 million people watched Sunday's live Academy Awards broadcast on Walt Disney Co's ABC network, a major jump from last year but the second-lowest audience ever, according to preliminary ratings data.

The figure for the film industry's highest awards rose 56per cent from last year's record-low ratings, ABC said on Monday. Early estimates for the 2021 show, which was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, came in at 9.85 million viewers.

An updated tally that will include viewership via live stream and at out-of-home locations such as bars and restaurants will be released on Tuesday.

TV viewership of many awards ceremonies has dropped in recent years. Oscars producers tried a new format this year with three hosts and less time allotted to awards for sound mixing and other film craft categories.

But the most talked-about moment of the night occurred when Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock's face on stage shortly before Smith was named best actor.

The audio from the show, broadcast on a time-delay of a few seconds in the United States, appeared to have been cut from the live transmission for many viewers because of the language. But it was audible in some broadcasts, for example in Japan and Australia.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us