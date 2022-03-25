Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Oscars ceremony to feature 'respectful' moment about Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Oscars ceremony to feature 'respectful' moment about Ukraine

Oscars ceremony to feature 'respectful' moment about Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: An Oscar statue sits before being placed out for display as preparations for the Academy Awards are underway in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

25 Mar 2022 06:32AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 06:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES : As Hollywood's A-list celebrities gather for their annual celebration of the movies at Sunday's Academy Awards, the live telecast also will recognize the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Organizers provided few details on Thursday but said there would be a moment during the Oscars ceremony that would acknowledge the invasion, which has killed thousands and driven a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes.

"While we want the night to be fun and celebratory (and) we want it to be an escape, this is a tumultuous time around the world," producer Will Packer said Thursday at a press conference, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic also remained a concern.

The show, which will be broadcast live on Walt Disney Co's ABC, "will acknowledge those things and do it in a way that is respectful," he added.

Wanda Sykes, one of three female comedians who will host the show, said producers have "something planned that we love" regarding the situation in Ukraine.

"It's organic and it's thoughtful," she said.

Last week, Oscars co-host Amy Schumer said she had pitched the idea of inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to appear via satellite, but she suggested that producers had rebuffed her. "It's not me producing the Oscars," she said on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

On Thursday, Packer did not rule out an appearance by Zelenskiy.

"The show is still in process, so that's not something we would say definitively say one way or the other at this point," he said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by David Gregorio)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us