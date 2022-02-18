Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Oscars will require COVID tests for all and vaccines for most- NYT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Oscars will require COVID tests for all and vaccines for most- NYT

18 Feb 2022 09:36AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2022 09:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will require attendees of the 94th Oscars to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus and at least two negative PCR tests, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

Performers and presenters are required to undergo severe testing, but will not need to show proof of vaccination, the report said, citing an Academy spokeswoman.

Face covering requirements will also vary at the award show, which will be held on March 27. Nominees and their guests will be seated in the orchestra and parterre areas of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and will not be required to wear masks, according to the newspaper.

Those seated in the mezzanine may be required to wear masks, as they will sit shoulder-to-shoulder, NYT said.

Representatives for the Academy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Comic actor Amy Schumer, actress Regina Hall and fellow comedian Wanda Sykes, will host the awards, the first time three women will emcee the Oscars.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us