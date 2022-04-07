Logo
Pandemic fallout puts Chilean poet Pablo Neruda's legacy at risk, foundation says
People stand at the museum house of Chilean poet and Nobel laureate Pablo Neruda in the coastal sector of Isla Negra, Chile, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A picture of Chilean poet and Nobel laureate Pablo Neruda is seen inside his museum house in the coastal sector of Isla Negra, Chile, April 26, 2016.REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A view shows elements of the museum house of Chilean poet and Nobel laureate Pablo Neruda in the coastal sector of Isla Negra, Chile, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A woman walks towards a sculpture at the museum house of Chilean poet and Nobel laureate Pablo Neruda in the coastal sector of Isla Negra, Chile, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A woman visits La Sebastiana, the museum house of Chilean poet and Nobel laureate Pablo Neruda, in Valparaiso, Chile, April 6, 2022 REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
07 Apr 2022 04:30AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 04:30AM)
SANTIAGO : Chile's Nobel Prize-winning poet Pablo Neruda's museum houses are at risk of shutting down for good after forced closures and a sharp drop in tourism caused by the coronavirus pandemic dried up funds, the foundation in charge of managing them said.

"The pandemic devastated all visitors. We are in a critical situation," said Fernando Saez, executive director of the Neruda Foundation, in a meeting with foreign correspondents at the poet's house in Santiago.

The three museum houses, located in central Chile, were closed for 17 months due to the pandemic and reopened last September after health measures loosened around the Andean country, aided by a strong vaccination campaign.

Before the pandemic the poet's three museum houses used to receive up to a total of 350,000 visitors each year. Most visitors were foreign tourists and students, but the museums also hosted literary workshops and cultural activities.

Together, the houses collected about 200 million pesos a month ($250,000), the foundation said. The foundation also received $150,000 from the author's copyright to preserve the museums, which are full of collectibles.

Even after reopening, Saez says the museums are getting a fraction of the number of visitors they used to get. He added that the foundation has "knocked on doors" to build alliances with the government and private companies, but haven't been successful.

"One thing is to survive and another to overcome and improve," Saez said.

The foundation has a plan to set up an interactive museum in front of Neruda's museum house in Santiago, in the bohemian tourist neighborhood of Bellavista, with a budget of between $1.5 and $2 million.

The goal is for the museum to be ready in 2023, the 50th anniversary of the poet's death, and have the museum tour the country and abroad.

"But right now we can't finance anything," Saez said.

(Report by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

