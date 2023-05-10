Logo
Paramount Global cuts 25% of staff in its domestic cable networks - Bloomberg News
10 May 2023 04:25AM
:Media company Paramount Global, looking to reduce costs as it merges its Showtime and MTV networks, is letting go about 25 per cent of the staff in its domestic cable networks, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Employees are being notified Tuesday, according to the report.

Paramount is combining nine separate teams into one and among the units being shut down is MTV News, Bloomberg News reported.

Paramount, formerly known as ViacomCBS, did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Source: Reuters

