Paramount misses revenue estimates on ad weakness

(Reuters) - Paramount Global fell short of analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as the media giant struggled with the absence of major content releases and an extended weakness in ad sales.

Total revenue rose 5 per cent to $6.92 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, but missed the average estimate of $7.01 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of the company fell 5 per cent in premarket trading.

A host of factors like high inflation, softening consumer demand across product and services, and geo-political unrest in certain regions have forced companies to pull back on advertising spending.

Paramount said advertising revenue declined 2 per cent in the quarter. Revenue at TV Media, its biggest reporting segment, declined 5 per cent to $4.95 billion, capturing the bulk of weakness in the ads market.

The company's Paramount+ streaming services added 4.6 million subscribers in the third quarter, compared to the 4.9 million added in the preceding quarter.

Overall, revenue from the direct-to-consumer segment, which also includes Pluto TV, jumped 38 per cent to $1.23 billion.

Fox Corp on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, with an 8 per cent rise in ad revenue due to higher political advertising revenue on its TV stations.

Comcast Corp, which reported last week, reported a decline in ad sales and its executives flagged higher costs related to the broadcast of the upcoming World Cup soccer tournament.