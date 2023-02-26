Logo
Paris mental illness documentary wins top Berlin film prize
Documentary 'On the Adamant' wins Berlin Film Festival's top award

Nicolas Philibert poses for a photo with the Golden Bear for Best Film for "On the Adamant" at the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2023. Jorg Carstensen/Pool via REUTERS
26 Feb 2023 03:30AM (Updated: 26 Feb 2023 03:37AM)
BERLIN :"On the Adamant", a documentary about a floating daycare centre in Paris for adults with mental illness, clinched the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear award on Saturday.

Its director Nicolas Philibert said he was deeply touched by the jury's decision to award the Berlinale's top prize to a documentary rather than a work of fiction.

"That documentary can be considered cinema in its own right touches me deeply," he said. "For 40 years I have always fought for it to be seen as much."

Shot over three years, the film follows life at a daycare centre aboard The Adamant, a barge moored on the right bank of the Seine, where patients and carers interact in ways that break with what Philibert sees as the dehumanisation of psychiatry.

"Patients in psychiatry are always stigmatised ... and always considered through the prism of violence and I wanted to reverse the cliche and show how human they are," he said on the red carpet after his film won.

"I hope it will help to awake the consciousness of society."

The festival's Silver Bear for best leading actor went to Sofia Otero, who plays an eight-year-old transgender child in "20,000 Species of Bees".

"It is rare to see someone convey so many emotions but remain simple and shattering," said jury president Kristen Stewart. "Especially in performances given to us by a child."

Source: Reuters

