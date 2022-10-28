Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Parisian catwalk wants to show beauty has no age
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Parisian catwalk wants to show beauty has no age

Parisian catwalk wants to show beauty has no age
Model Daisy, 90 years old, gets ready backstage before presenting creations by fashion school students of LISAA (L'Institut Superieur des Arts Appliques) as part of a fashion show named "Another look at old age" organised by the Petits Freres des Pauvres Association, to promote a more inclusive stance on age, in Paris, France, October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Parisian catwalk wants to show beauty has no age
Models present creations by fashion school students of LISAA (L'Institut Superieur des Arts Appliques) as part of a fashion show named "Another look at old age" organised by the Petits Freres des Pauvres Association, to promote a more inclusive stance on age, in Paris, France, October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Parisian catwalk wants to show beauty has no age
Models present creations by fashion school students of LISAA (L'Institut Superieur des Arts Appliques) as part of a fashion show named "Another look at old age" organised by the Petits Freres des Pauvres Association, to promote a more inclusive stance on age, in Paris, France, October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Parisian catwalk wants to show beauty has no age
Model Ilana, 101 years old, poses backstage before presenting creations by fashion school students of LISAA (L'Institut Superieur des Arts Appliques) as part of a fashion show named "Another look at old age" organised by the Petits Freres des Pauvres Association, to promote a more inclusive stance on age, in Paris, France, October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Parisian catwalk wants to show beauty has no age
A model presents a creation by fashion school students of LISAA (L'Institut Superieur des Arts Appliques) as part of a fashion show named "Another look at old age" organised by the Petits Freres des Pauvres Association, to promote a more inclusive stance on age, in Paris, France, October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
28 Oct 2022 06:37PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2022 06:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Hand in hand, wearing white edgy outfits, elderly models and fashion students walked an unusual fashion show on Thursday evening in Paris, to promote a more inclusive stance on age.

"To live this at my age, it really moves me," said Daisy Salmon, 90, who added she was delighted to be there and talk with youngsters. "I will remember this for a long time."

Charity Les Petits Freres des Pauvres (little brothers of the Poor) organized the intergenerational show to challenge ageist views in collaboration with fashion school LISAA Mode Paris, whose students designed the clothes, or walked alongside Salmon and other models.

"Why not elderly people," 21 year-old Christian Gonzalez said. "We forget them too often in our society."

The charity's goal with the show is to shine a light on the need for more age diversity in fashion, as part of a broader campaign to raise awareness about the gap between elderly people's realities and social clichés, which can lead to their isolation.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.