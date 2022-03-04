Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Glastonbury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Glastonbury

Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Glastonbury
Kendrick Lamar performs on the fourth and final day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware U.S., June 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela/File Photo
Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Glastonbury
Olivia Rodrigo performs during the Annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Glastonbury
FILE PHOTO: British musician Paul McCartney performs during the "One on One" tour concert in Porto Alegre, Brazil October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Diego Vara/File Photo
04 Mar 2022 07:38PM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 07:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Veteran Paul McCartney, rapper Kendrick Lamar and U.S. chart-topper Olivia Rodrigo will perform at Glastonbury in June, organisers said on Friday, after the music festival returns following a three-year absence due to the COVID pandemic.

McCartney and Lamar complete the list of headliners for the main Pyramid stage at the June 22-26 festival after Billie Eilish and Diana Ross were previously announced as part of the line-up.

McCartney, who last performed at the major greenfield music event in 2004, had been due to take part in the 2020 edition of the festival before it was cancelled.

"For us, having Paul McCartney is obviously a dream, a huge moment in our history," Britain's BBC quoted festival co-organiser Emily Eavis as saying.

"It means the world getting Paul McCartney to Glastonbury."

McCartney will take to the stage on Saturday June 25, a week after turning 80, which will make him the festival's oldest headliner. Eilish, Glastonbury's youngest ever solo headliner, will perform on the Friday night, Ross on Sunday afternoon and Lamar later that night.

The festival, held in a huge field in southwest England, unveiled its first poster for this year's event with confirmed acts also including Arlo Parks, Wolf Alice, Sam Fender, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Herbie Hancock.

The festival last took place in 2019. While both the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled, a virtual event was organised last May.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us