Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Peloton parody helps reverse 'Sex and the City' sell-off
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Peloton parody helps reverse 'Sex and the City' sell-off

Peloton parody helps reverse 'Sex and the City' sell-off

FILE PHOTO: A Peloton logo is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

14 Dec 2021 03:09AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2021 03:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Peloton Interactive rose in a volatile trading on Monday following a parody ad firing back at an episode of a "Sex and the City" reboot TV series that suggested the company's exercise bikes can be lethal.

The stock was last up about 2.5 per cent, partly recovering from a route of over 5per cent on Friday that was blamed on a scene in the just-released series premiere. In the scene, the fictional Mr. Big suffers a fatal heart attack after taking a Peloton bike class.

The death of Big, played by actor Chris Noth, leaves a major character, actress Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, a widow.

On Sunday, Peloton posted on YouTube a tongue-in-cheek commercial responding to the scene, featuring Noth and Jess King, a real-life Peloton instructor who plays one in the HBO Max television comedy-drama, "And Just Like That."

Sitting intimately on a sofa in front of a fireplace, Noth says to King, "I feel great. Shall we take another ride? Life's too short not to."

The ad ends with a voiceover by actor Ryan Reynolds listing the health benefits of regular cycling.

Peloton's stock has lost over half of its value since Nov 4, when it warned that demand for its exercise bikes and treadmills was slowing faster than expected as people return to pre-pandemic habits.

Like Peloton, "Sex and the City" and "And Just Like That" are based in New York.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us