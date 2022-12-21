Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Philippines street transforms into Christmas wonderland with Santas and snowfall
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Philippines street transforms into Christmas wonderland with Santas and snowfall

21 Dec 2022 04:53PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2022 05:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : A regular residential street in the Philippines has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland, drawing a throng of daily visitors with its dazzling lights, festive decorations and artificial snowfall.

The features in the capital Manila include dozens of flashing life-size Christmas figurines, intricately arranged lights that stretch across the street, and more than 50 sacks of rock salt covering the ground to create a wintry look in city where temperatures have hovered close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The show is the work of Filipino entrepreneur Irene Tan, 55, whose passion for decorating her house has expanded in the past 15 years to include those of her neighbours and now the entire street.

"Christmas is about giving love and sharing your blessings. Every time I see the kids smiling and enjoying with friends and their parents, when they are playing and taking pictures, it's a different kind of fulfilment," said Tan.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.