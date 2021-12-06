Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Polish opera star's Met performance broadcast live in world movie theaters
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Polish opera star's Met performance broadcast live in world movie theaters

Polish opera star's Met performance broadcast live in world movie theaters
Jakub Jozef Orlinski, opera singer and breakdance performer, plays piano at the Warner Music offices in New York City, New York, U.S. December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Aleksandra Michalska
06 Dec 2021 08:39AM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 08:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Polish opera star Jakub Jozef Orlinski's debut performance at New York City's Metropolitan Opera in "Eurydice" in November was broadcast live in movie theaters across the globe on Saturday.

Orlinski, 30, who studied and lived in Manhattan while attending The Juilliard School for the arts, said being in the city as a working performer was a new experience.

    "I was totally focused on school. I thought: 'I'm in school, this is Juilliard, I have to get the most out of it.' So, I signed up for so many classes that I worked from 8 in the morning to midnight. Non-stop," he said.

    "It's beyond my wildest dreams, the fact that I'm actually employed by such an amazing theater ... and work with conductor Yannick (Nézet-Séguin), who is the chief music director," Orlinski added. "It's something incredible. It's amazing that I have my own entry card to the Metropolitan Opera now."

    Orlinski is almost as well-known for his breakdancing, which he began when he was 18, as he is for his singing.

"It really combines everything that I love. So, music, freedom and like sort of acrobatic style ... it's another way to express yourself," he said.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell; Editing by Diane Craft and Peter Cooney)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us