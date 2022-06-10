Logo
Pop superstar Britney Spears to wed Sam Asghari on Thursday
FILE PHOTO: Britney Spears poses at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

10 Jun 2022 02:53AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 02:53AM)
LOS ANGELES : Pop singer Britney Spears is set to marry longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on Thursday after nearly six years together, a source close to the couple said.

The pair announced their engagement via Instagram in September 2021 but had not disclosed a wedding date.

Two months later, the "Stronger" singer was released from a legal conservatorship that had controlled her personal life and finances for 13 years. During court proceedings, she said she longed to get married and start a new family without any restrictions.

Spears announced in April that she and Asghari were expecting a baby. A month later, the singer said she had suffered a miscarriage.

Iranian-born Asghari, 28, is a personal trainer and actor who has appeared on the Showtime series "Black Monday."

Spears, 40, has been married twice before. She wed childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander in Las Vegas in 2004, but that marriage was annulled a few days later.

That same year, she married dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children. That marriage ended in divorce in 2007.

Source: Reuters

