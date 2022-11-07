Logo
Pop superstar Rihanna admits to nerves ahead of Super Bowl show
FILE PHOTO: Rihanna arrives at the launch event for her autobiography "Rihanna" at The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City, U.S.,October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
FILE PHOTO: Rihanna arrives at the launch event for her autobiography "Rihanna" at The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City, U.S.,October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
FILE PHOTO: Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - September 13, 2021. Rihanna. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FILE PHOTO: Singer Rihanna looks on at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony to mark the birth of a new republic in Barbados, Bridgetown, Barbados, November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
07 Nov 2022 10:06PM (Updated: 07 Nov 2022 10:06PM)
Pop singer Rihanna, a global superstar with nine Grammy awards, acknowledged that she still feels uneasy ahead of live performances and is nervous about taking music's biggest stage at next year's Super Bowl.

Rihanna, who gave birth to her first child in May, said she really had to think when she was asked to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023 in front of a global television audience of millions.

"It's a challenge that I was willing to accept, and I'm really looking forward to it," Rihanna said in an interview ahead of the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol. 4, a runway show of the singer's latest lingerie collection.

"It’s going to be a lot of hard work, the biggest thing I've ever done in my entire career," she added.

Despite her enthusiasm, the Barbados-born singer said she still feels the pressure of performing live.

"I'm nervous," she said. "I'm nervous on every stage, but especially on live television. That is like, unforgivable. So, you got to get it right.”

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4, which was pre-recorded, debuts on Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video on Wednesday. The show will feature appearances by Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lilly Singh, Simu Liu and others.

Source: Reuters

