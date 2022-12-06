Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Prada hires former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra as new CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Prada hires former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra as new CEO

Prada hires former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra as new CEO
FILE PHOTO: Prada's Lorenzo Bertelli poses for a photograph at Prada's industrial headquarters' garden factory, ahead of an interview for the Reuters Next conference, in Valvigna Italy, November 22, 2021. Picture taken November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo
Prada hires former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra as new CEO
FILE PHOTO: A staff member works on a handmade Prada bag at the Italian designer's industrial headquarters' garden factory which hosts the production and development of Prada and Miu Miu's leather goods collections, in Valvigna Italy, November 22, 2021. Picture taken November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo
Prada hires former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra as new CEO
FILE PHOTO: A model presents a creation from the Prada Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo
06 Dec 2022 11:21PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2022 11:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Italian fashion group Prada confirmed on Tuesday (Dec 6) that it would name former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra as its new chief executive officer to ease a transition at the helm to the next generation of the founding family.

Current CEO Patrizio Bertelli, 76, will be appointed chairman of the luxury company at annual shareholder meeting next spring. He will replace Paolo Zannoni who will be recommended for the role of executive deputy chairman of the group and chairman of its parent company Prada Holding.

Current co-CEO Miuccia Prada, 73, will remain creative director of the Miu Miu and Prada brands - the latter together with Belgian designer Raf Simons - and a board member.

Reuters reported last week that the fashion group was set to hire Guerra in a top management role to ease the succession path of the Hong Kong-listed group founded in Milan in 1913 as a leather goods shop by designer Miuccia Prada's grandfather and his brother.

After overseeing a successful turnaround since 2017 to reverse a slide in sales, Bertelli said a year ago he planned to hand over the reins of the group he leads with wife Miuccia Prada to their 34-year-old son Lorenzo.

"This is a fundamental step we have decided to undertake, while completely engaged in the company, to contribute more to the evolution of the Prada Group and to ease the succession of Lorenzo Bertelli, the future leader of the group," they said in Tuesday's statement.

Guerra, 57, will be recommended as the new CEO at a board meeting to be held on Jan.26 by Prada Holding, which owns 80 per cent of Prada group.

Earlier this year he stepped down as head of the hotels division at luxury goods giant LVMH.

As Luxottica CEO from 2004 to 2014, the manager oversaw a more than doubling in sales at the spectacles manufacturer that has been producing and distributing eyeglasses under the Prada group's Prada and Miu Miu brands since 2003.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

prada

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.