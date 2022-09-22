Prada plays with contrasts at Milan Fashion Week show

MILAN : Simplicity and contrasts were the main themes at the Prada catwalk show in Milan on Thursday, with the Italian luxury label stripping off "unnecessary complication" in its latest womenswear collection.

Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons opened the Spring/Summer 2023 show with sharp grey looks including pointy-collared shirts, slim-fit trousers and a jumpsuit.

Reinforcing the idea of simplicity were sleeveless dresses made with a paper base fabric. The frocks bore slits at the front, creases and folds.

"The clothes are about simplicity, with no unnecessary complication," Miuccia Prada said in a statement.

"There is no complicated structure, nothing unnecessary. No nonsense - the rawness, the crudeness represents absolute simplicity. We wanted to do something with the most simple, modest material - with paper. Then we used this system of reduction and simplicity as a means of making beauty."

Outerwear consisted of light opera coats and black leather jackets. Some coats had large bows at the back.

Last season's sheer looks continued at Thursday's show, with models wearing transparent tops and skirts.

The designers, who worked with film director Nicolas Winding Refn for the show, stuck to a minimalist colour palette of grey, white, black with bursts of bright lime, orange and red occasionally appearing on tops, handbags or shoes.

Milan Fashion Week runs until Sept. 26 with the likes of heavyweights Gucci, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and Giorgio Armani among those presenting their latest creations.