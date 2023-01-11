Logo
Prince Harry's book 'fastest-selling non-fiction book ever' - publisher
Prince Harry's book 'fastest-selling non-fiction book ever' - publisher

A person looks at a copy of Britain's Prince Harry's autobiography 'Spare' displayed at Waterstones bookstore, in London, Britain January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Prince Harry's autobiography Reserven, also called Spare in english, is ready for sale at the Boghallen bookshop in Copenhagen, January 10, 2023. Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard via REUTERS
Staff members arrange Britain's Prince Harry's autobiography 'Spare' at Waterstones bookstore, in London, Britain January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
11 Jan 2023 01:13AM (Updated: 11 Jan 2023 01:30AM)
LONDON :Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" is the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, the book's publisher said on Tuesday, having sold 400,000 copies so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats.

"We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations," Transworld Penguin Random House Managing Director Larry Finlay said in a statement.

"As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter)."

Harry's book, whose Spanish language edition went on sale earlier than planned by mistake, officially went on sale on Tuesday, with eager readers heading to bookshops to get their copy of a book that contains intimate revelations about the British royal family.

The book has garnered attention around the world due to its disclosures about Harry's accusations about his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and elder brother Prince William.

Source: Reuters

