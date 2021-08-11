Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

A purrfect match! Animal shelter puts lonely pets on Tinder
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

A purrfect match! Animal shelter puts lonely pets on Tinder

A purrfect match! Animal shelter puts lonely pets on Tinder

FILE PHOTO: A cat and a kitten are seen in the village of Krompach near the town of Cvikov, Czech Republic, July 11, 2020. Picture taken July 11, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

11 Aug 2021 09:49PM (Updated: 11 Aug 2021 10:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUNICH : A German animal shelter is trying a new approach to find homes for abandoned pets: it is posting their profiles on dating app Tinder in the hope that lonely humans looking for love might also settle for the company of a cat or a dog.

The Munich Animal Welfare Association got an advertising agency to shoot professional pictures of 15 animals including a black-and-white cat called "Captain Kirk" that it put on Tinder.

Jillian Moss from the animal shelter said several people have swiped right on Tinder to set up their first "date": "The response is insane, it's exploding everywhere."

After coronavirus lockdowns led to a surge in pet ownership, animal welfare experts have warned that many animals might be abandoned as the pandemic wanes.

"We hope that these animals really find a new partner, a 'purrfect match' in the long term and not just for a few weeks," said Benjamin Beilke, who is coordinating Tinder communication.

"There aren't only lonely souls among humans, but there are also a lot of lonely souls among animals."

(Reporting by Ayhan Uyanik, writing by Emma Thomasson, Editing by Douglas Busvine and Janet Lawrence)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us