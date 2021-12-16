Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Queen Elizabeth cancels pre-Christmas lunch as COVID cases soar
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Queen Elizabeth cancels pre-Christmas lunch as COVID cases soar

Queen Elizabeth cancels pre-Christmas lunch as COVID cases soar

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd in Cardiff, Britain October 14, 2021. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS

16 Dec 2021 07:44PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 07:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Queen Elizabeth has cancelled a pre-Christmas lunch with her family as a precaution while cases of COVID-19 soar in Britain, a Buckingham Palace source said.

"The decision is a precautionary one as it is felt to put too many people's Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead.

"While there is regret that it is cancelled, there is a belief it is the right thing to do for all."

England's chief medical officer warned people on Wednesday not to mix with others unless they have to in the run-up to Christmas after Britain recorded its most daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Britain's 95-year-old monarch spent the majority of the pandemic at Windsor Castle to the west of London. Her husband Prince Philip died in April this year after more than seven decades of marriage.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Michael Holden; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us