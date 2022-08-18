Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault with firearm charges
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault with firearm charges

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault with firearm charges
Rapper A$AP Rocky appears for his arraignment hearing on charges of assault with a firearm at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 17, 2022 Irfan Khan/Pool via REUTERS
Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault with firearm charges
Rapper A$AP Rocky appears for his arraignment hearing on charges of assault with a firearm at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 17, 2022 Irfan Khan/Pool via REUTERS
Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault with firearm charges
Rapper A$AP Rocky appears for his arraignment hearing on charges of assault with a firearm at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 17, 2022 Irfan Khan/Pool via REUTERS
Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault with firearm charges
Rapper A$AP Rocky, also known as Rakim Mayers, leaves after his arraignment hearing on charges of assault with a firearm, at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 17, 2022. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
18 Aug 2022 03:02AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2022 03:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES : Rap musician A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to two felony charges of assault with a firearm connected to a November shooting of a former friend in Hollywood.

Rocky, 33, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom standing next to his attorney, who affirmed to a judge that the artist was entering a not guilty plea.

Prosecutors allege that Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a man during a "heated discussion," according to a statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

In a later run-in, Rocky drew the handgun and fired twice in the direction of the man, who sustained a minor injury, the statement said.

In August 2019, Rocky received a suspended sentence for his role in a brawl in Stockholm.

The rapper and two members of his entourage were convicted of kicking and beating a 19-year-old man after an argument. They had told the court they acted in self defense.

Rocky and musician Rihanna welcomed their baby boy in May, according to media reports.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.