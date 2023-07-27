Logo
Rapper Travis Scott's concert at Egypt's pyramids cancelled
FILE PHOTO: The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the TV series "The Idol" Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 22, 2023. Travis Scott poses. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

27 Jul 2023 04:04AM
CAIRO : A concert by U.S. rapper Travis Scott at the pyramids in Egypt has been cancelled, organiser Live Nation Middle East said on Wednesday, citing production issues.

"Complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert," Live Nation said in a statement on social media.

The Friday concert, planned to coincide with the release of his most recent album, had previously had its license withdrawn by the Egyptian musicians' syndicate, which also banned Lebanese band Mashrou Leila in 2017 after rainbow flags in support of the LGBTQ community were flown at its shows.

In June, a Texas grand jury on Thursday declined to press criminal charges against Scott and five others over a 2021 crowd crush at a music festival that left 10 dead and injured thousands.

Source: Reuters

