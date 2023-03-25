Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Reese Witherspoon, agent husband make 'difficult decision to divorce'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Reese Witherspoon, agent husband make 'difficult decision to divorce'

Reese Witherspoon, agent husband make 'difficult decision to divorce'
FILE PHOTO: Reese Witherspoon attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Reese Witherspoon, agent husband make 'difficult decision to divorce'
FILE PHOTO: Actress Reese Witherspoon (R) and her husband Jim Toth watch the Toronto Raptors play the Los Angeles Lakers in their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
25 Mar 2023 07:50AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2023 07:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES : Oscar-winning actor and producer Reese Witherspoon and her talent agent husband Jim Toth said on Friday they had made the "difficult decision to divorce."

The pair tied the knot in March 2011 at Witherspoon's ranch in Ojai, California, northwest of Los Angeles. In September 2012, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Tennessee James.

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together," the couple said in a joint statement posted on Witherspoon's Instagram account.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter." 

Witherspoon has two older children - daughter Ava and son Deacon with first husband Ryan Phillippe. The couple divorced in 2007.

Witherspoon, 47, who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, won an best actress Oscar for her work on 2005 country music film “Walk the Line.” She has also produced several films and television shows including "Big Little Lies" and "The Morning Show."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.