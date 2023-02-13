Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Rihanna lights up Super Bowl stage with 'Diamonds'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Rihanna lights up Super Bowl stage with 'Diamonds'

Rihanna lights up Super Bowl stage with 'Diamonds'
Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVII - Half-Time Show - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, United States - February 12, 2023 Rihanna performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rihanna lights up Super Bowl stage with 'Diamonds'
Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVII - Half-Time Show - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, United States - February 12, 2023 Rihanna performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Rihanna lights up Super Bowl stage with 'Diamonds'
Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVII - Half-Time Show - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, United States - February 12, 2023 Rihanna performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Rihanna lights up Super Bowl stage with 'Diamonds'
Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVII - Half-Time Show - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, United States - February 12, 2023 Rihanna performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Rihanna lights up Super Bowl stage with 'Diamonds'
Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVII - Half-Time Show - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, United States - February 12, 2023 Rihanna performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
13 Feb 2023 10:20AM (Updated: 13 Feb 2023 10:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Pop and R&B superstar Rihanna made a grand return to the stage on Sunday, floating on a platform high above the Super Bowl field and performing hits from "Umbrella" to "Diamonds."

Dressed in a hot pink jumpsuit, Rihanna sang as the platform gradually lowered to the ground at the stadium in Glendale, Arizona. She was surrounded by dozens of dancers dressed in white.

It was the 34-year-old Grammy winner's first stage performance in five years. Her last album, "Anti," was released in 2016.

The Super Bowl is the music industry's premiere showcase and has featured top performers including Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Prince, Madonna and the Rolling Stones. The telecast usually draws around 100 million viewers in the United States alone.

In the pre-game ceremony, country star Chris Stapleton sang the U.S. national anthem while Oscar-winning "CODA" star Troy Kotsur performed the song in American Sign Language.

Emmy-winning "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a hymn that has become known as the Black national anthem, accompanied by a choir.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.