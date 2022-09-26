Logo
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona
FILE PHOTO: Singer Rihanna poses as she arrives at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London, Britain December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: 51st NAACP Image Awards - Show - Pasadena, California, U.S., February 22, 2020 - Rihanna accepts the President's award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - September 13, 2021. Rihanna. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Rihanna poses during the premiere of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 event in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stephen Yang/File Photo
26 Sep 2022 03:58AM (Updated: 26 Sep 2022 04:23AM)
Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February in Glendale, Arizona, the National Football League announced on Sunday.

The Grammy-winning Barbadian singer is filling one of the most coveted slots in the U.S. music calendar, watched by millions of television viewers annually. Previous halftime performers have included Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and the Who.

The Super Bowl, the biggest event in American football, takes place at Glendale's State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12.

Rihanna's fans have waited for years for the promised follow-up to her eighth studio album "Anti" from 2016, which included the hit single "Work."

Source: Reuters

