Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Roald Dahl shouldn't be touched, director Wes Anderson tells Venice
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Roald Dahl shouldn't be touched, director Wes Anderson tells Venice

Roald Dahl shouldn't be touched, director Wes Anderson tells Venice
The 80th Venice Film Festival - Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker 2023 Award - Venice, Italy, September 1, 2023 - Director Wes Anderson receives the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker 2023 Award. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Roald Dahl shouldn't be touched, director Wes Anderson tells Venice
The 80th Venice Film Festival - Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker 2023 Award - Venice, Italy, September 1, 2023 - Director Wes Anderson, who is to receive the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker 2023 Award, signs autographs as he arrives for the red carpet. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Roald Dahl shouldn't be touched, director Wes Anderson tells Venice
The 80th Venice Film Festival - Photo call for the short film "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" out of competition - Venice, Italy, September 1, 2023 - Director Wes Anderson poses. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Roald Dahl shouldn't be touched, director Wes Anderson tells Venice
The 80th Venice Film Festival - Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker 2023 Award - Venice, Italy, September 1, 2023 - Director Wes Anderson receives the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker 2023 Award. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Roald Dahl shouldn't be touched, director Wes Anderson tells Venice
The 80th Venice Film Festival - Photo call for the short film "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" out of competition - Venice, Italy, September 1, 2023 - Director Wes Anderson poses. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
01 Sep 2023 11:19PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VENICE : The books of Roald Dahl should not be bowdlerised, U.S. director Wes Anderson said on Friday, as he presented his latest film adaptation of a book by the British author - "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar".

The publisher of the famed children's novelist caused a stir earlier this year when it emerged that new editions of his books had removed or changed references to gender, race and physical appearance to avoid causing offence.

Looking to quell the outcry, publisher Puffin said it would put out the books again later this year uncensored. Anderson said all original art should be left unmolested.

"I'm probably the worst person to ask about this because, you know, if you ask me, should Renoir be allowed to touch up one of his pictures and modify it? I would say, no," he told reporters at the Venice Film Festival.

"Certainly no one who's not an author should be modifying somebody's book. He's dead," said Anderson, who has had a busy year having just presented his last film "Asteroid City" at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Henry Sugar" is the second Dahl book that Anderson has brought to the screen, following his hugely successful 2009 stop-motion animated movie "Fantastic Mr. Fox".

Unlike that picture, "Henry Sugar" is not a full-length film, rather a 40-minute feature, and has real-life actors, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley, with Ralph Fiennes playing the part of the author.

It will show on the streamer Netflix, which bought the rights in 2021 to adapt Roald Dahl stories.

"In a way, it's almost more like a little theatrical presentation that we found a way to film," said Anderson, explaining he had taken years to decide how to shoot the story.

He revealed that he had completed several other short versions of Dahl's stories, including "Poison", "The Ratcatcher" and "The Swan", which stars British actor Rupert Friend.

"They're all strange, but I don't really have any other ones in mind," said Anderson, adding: "I have some things brewing, but that might be it on Dahl at the moment."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.