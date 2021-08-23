Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Rock band Aerosmith and Universal Music Group sign alliance deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Rock band Aerosmith and Universal Music Group sign alliance deal

Rock band Aerosmith and Universal Music Group sign alliance deal

FILE PHOTO: 62nd Grammy Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020 - Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

23 Aug 2021 09:14PM (Updated: 23 Aug 2021 09:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Hard rock band Aerosmith and Universal Music Group (UMG) said they had signed a strategic, global alliance deal, whereby the entire Aerosmith recorded music catalogue is moving to UMG ahead of the band's 50th anniversary and UMG's IPO next month.

UMG will also be the home of Aerosmith's future music projects and merchandise, and will work with the band on new film, television and other audio-visual content.

"Aerosmith's global success places them in rarefied air among the all-time greatest rock icons," said UMG chairman and chief executive Sir Lucian Grainge.

"On a personal note, I couldn't be prouder that they have chosen UMG as their global partner," he added.

Since the band was founded in Boston in 1970, it has gone on to sell more than 150 million albums around the world.

It was the first rock band with a commercially successful hip-hop collaboration with Run DMC on “Walk This Way”.

"It's a win for Aerosmith, UMG and ultimately our fans. Needless to say we are very excited. It's an incredible way to celebrate 50 years and the many more years to come," said Aerosmith's co-founder and lead guitarist Joe Perry.

UMG is the world's largest music company, with artists such as Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Lady Gaga and the Rolling Stones.

French media giant Vivendi is planning an initial public offering (IPO) for UMG in September, and earlier this month billionaire hedge fund manager William Ackman bought 7.1per cent of UMG from Vivendi.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by SudIP Kar-Gupta)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us