'The Rock' says he won't use real guns in films anymore
'The Rock' says he won't use real guns in films anymore

FILE PHOTO: Cast member and producer Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere for the film "Red Notice" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

05 Nov 2021 04:24AM (Updated: 05 Nov 2021 04:21AM)
Hollywood action star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson said on Wednesday he would not use real guns in his movies anymore after a fatal shooting incident involving actor Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico last month.

Johnson, who was in Los Angeles attending the world premiere of his new Netflix blockbuster "Red Notice" with co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, said films made by his company, Seven Buck Productions, would "not use real guns ever again."

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on Oct. 21 on the set of "Rust" when a gun Baldwin was holding released https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/questions-swirl-alec-baldwin-shooting-case-ahead-sheriffs-update-2021-10-27 a live bullet, police said. Baldwin had been told that the gun was "cold," an industry term meaning it was safe to use.

The incident has reignited concern about the use of prop guns like the weapon Baldwin discharged.

(Reporting by Omar Younis; Editing by Richard Chang)

Source: Reuters

