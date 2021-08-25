Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

Logo
Rolling Stones drummer Watts dies at 80 - publicist
FILE PHOTO: Charlie Watts of British veteran rockers The Rolling Stones performs with his band members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood during a concert on their "Latin America Ole Tour" in Santiago, Chile February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo
Rolling Stones Ron Wood and Charlie Watts (R) joke on the stage before the screening of their film 'Shine A Light' at the opening ceremony of the 58th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
The Rolling Stones (L-R) Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts pose as they arrive for the opening of the new exhibit "Exhibitionism: The Rolling Stones" in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rolling Stones band members Keith Richards (L), Mick Jagger (R), and Charlie Watts arrive at the premiere of the documentary film "Shine A Light", directed by Martin Scorsese about the Rolling Stones, in New York March 30, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Keith Richards (R), Ronnie Wood (L) and Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones perform during their "Latin America Ole Tour" at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico March 14, 2016. Picture taken on March 14. REUTERS/Henry Romero
25 Aug 2021 12:49AM (Updated: 25 Aug 2021 12:57AM)
LONDON :Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died in a London hospital surrounded by his family at the age of 80, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," the spokesperson said.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation."

Born in London in 1941, Watts started playing drums in London's rhythm and blues clubs in the early 1960s, before agreeing to join forces with Brian Jones, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards in their fledgling group, the Rolling Stones, in January 1963.

Finding initial success in Britain and the United States with covers, the group achieved global fame with Jagger-Richards penned hits including "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction", "Get Off of My Cloud" and "Paint It, Black", and the album "Aftermath".

Watts left the hell raising that defined the band in the sixties and seventies to the other members.

On stage he was also happy to leave the flamboyance to Jagger and the others while he anchored the performance with a sense of calm capability.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Michael Holden)

Source: Reuters

