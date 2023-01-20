Logo
Rosalia performs in Louis Vuitton catwalk show at Paris Fashion Week
CNA Lifestyle

Singer Rosalia performs during Louis Vuitton Menswear ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show as part of Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 19, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
A model presents a creation by men's design studio as part of their Menswear ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 19, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
20 Jan 2023 01:03AM (Updated: 20 Jan 2023 01:03AM)
PARIS : Louis Vuitton switched up the traditional fashion runway format with a performance from Spanish singer Rosalia taking centre stage at the label's menswear show in Paris on Thursday.

Rosalia opened the live event for the LVMH-owned fashion house, emerging from a darkened set wrapped in a puffy white jacket and loose jogging pants, sunglasses wrapped around her face.

The Latin Grammy award winning pop-star animated the set - drawn up to resemble someone's home - sprawling on the couch, jumping on a bed and singing from atop a bright, yellow car.

Models filed past, wearing long jackets with crisp lapels, clutching shiny bags, their looks topped off with curved bucket hats and baseball caps.

The label emphasized outwear with lengthened silhouettes, ranging from tailored coats to puffed-out bomber jackets, and sprinkled some artwork and logos into the mix.

Vuitton's menswear show last June featured Florida's Marching 100 band and rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The world's largest fashion label last week named Pietro Beccari CEO, replacing industry veteran Michael Burke.

Source: Reuters

