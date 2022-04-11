Logo
Royal gifts from Japan to Britain go on display in London exhibition
A gallery employee poses with Japanese screen paintings, that was donated to Britain’s Queen Victoria in 1860, now on display at the 'Japan: Courts & Culture' exhibition at the The Queen's Gallery in London, Britain, April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Gallery employees pose with a set of Japanese samurai armor, the first ever diplomatic gift from Japan to Britain and given to Britains King James I in 1613, now on display at the 'Japan: Courts & Culture' exhibition at the The Queen's Gallery in London, Britain, April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A gallery employee poses with Japanese folding fan, that was gifted to the British Royal family, now on display at the 'Japan: Courts & Culture' exhibition at the The Queen's Gallery in London, Britain, April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A gallery employee poses with Japanese cosmetic box, that was gifted to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, now on display at the 'Japan: Courts & Culture' exhibition at the The Queen's Gallery in London, Britain, April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A gallery employee poses with a Japanese embroidered panel, that was donated to Britain’s King George V in 1935, now on display at the 'Japan: Courts & Culture' exhibition at the The Queen's Gallery in London, Britain, April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
11 Apr 2022 11:51PM (Updated: 11 Apr 2022 11:51PM)
LONDON : From samurai armour to a folding screen depicting Mount Fuji, dozens of Japanese artifacts from the British royal collection go on public display in a new exhibition at the Queen's Gallery near Buckingham Palace.

"Japan: Courts and Culture", which opens on Friday, features more than 150 items, including gifts from Japanese emperors to Queens Victoria and Elizabeth.

"'Japan: Courts and Culture' tells the story of 350 years of artistic and diplomatic exchange between the courts of Britain and Japan," exhibition curator Rachel Peat told Reuters at a media preview on Thursday.

"Many of (the items) were official diplomatic gifts presented by members of the imperial family...So they have this real courtly provenance and history."

Items on show include swords, lacquer cabinets, paintings and intricate ornaments. Also features is a gift from Emperor Hirohito for Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953.

Elizabeth, who marks her Platinum Jubilee this year, received a box decorated with a silver heron in what is described as the first diplomatic gift between the two nations after World War II.

The exhibition runs until February 2023.

(Reporting by Sarah Mills; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

