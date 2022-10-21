Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

'Rust' filming will not return to New Mexico after shooting
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

'Rust' filming will not return to New Mexico after shooting

'Rust' filming will not return to New Mexico after shooting
FILE PHOTO: The film set of "Rust", where Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun, is seen from a distance, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, U.S., October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/File Photo
'Rust' filming will not return to New Mexico after shooting
FILE PHOTO: An image of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie "Rust", is displayed at a vigil in her honour in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S., October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/File Photo
21 Oct 2022 12:08AM (Updated: 21 Oct 2022 12:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - When Western movie "Rust" resumes filming it will not be in New Mexico, the state where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021, a lawyer for the production company said on Thursday.

The announcement followed a civil lawsuit settlement on Oct. 5, between Baldwin, Rust producers and Hutchins' family under which filming will restart in January with the same principal actors and director. Matthew Hutchins, Halyna's husband, will serve as executive producer.

Baldwin and others could still face criminal charges over the death of the 42-year-old cinematographer in October 2021 at a ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, a local prosecutor said after the settlement.

“The production of Rust will not return to New Mexico," attorney Melina Spadone said in a statement on behalf of Rust Movie Productions. "The production is considering other locations, including in California, but no decisions have been made."

The movie will have a safety officer on set when filming resumes and production will be under agreements with industry labor unions, as was the case with the original production, the company said in the statement. 

Hutchins was shot dead by Baldwin when a revolver he was using during a rehearsal fired a live round that also hit director Joel Souza, who survived. The "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live" actor denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and said live rounds should never have been allowed on the set.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has said she may make a decision this month on possible criminal charges. Investigators have focused on who handled the pistol Baldwin fired.

New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator ruled the shooting an accident as the gun did not appear to have been deliberately loaded with a live round.

The state's worker safety agency fined Rust Movie Productions the maximum amount possible for what it called "willful" safety lapses leading to Hutchins' death.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.