Saint Laurent opens Paris Fashion Week with chic evening wear for men

PARIS : French luxury house Saint Laurent kicked off Paris Fashion Week's menswear shows Tuesday night with a sleek lineup of sharply tailored evening looks for men, drawn up by designer Anthony Vaccarello.

The Kering-owned label took to the circular Bourse de Commerce — a historic wheat exchange refurbished to house the Pinault Collection of contemporary art — sending models around the space in dark trench coats with prominent shoulders and white blouses, dressed up with oversize bows, or cut low, showing skin.

Models strode on pointy, heeled boots, their turtlenecks pulled up high, while tightly cinched overcoats were worn with the collars turned up.

For the finale, the room darkened and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg slipped into the piano seat, playing music as the models wrapped up the show with one more round.

She continued to play as Vaccarello walked out for his bow, prompting a burst of applause and cheers from the audience.

Paris Fashion Week's menswear collections run through Jan. 22, and will feature shows from high-end labels including Louis Vuitton, Dior Homme, Givenchy, Hermes and Maison Margiela.