The sausage roll look - Greggs and Primark to launch fashion range
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of Greggs in Liverpool, Britain, July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

09 Feb 2022 05:43PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 05:43PM)
LONDON :Fans of Greggs' trademark sausage rolls and steak bakes will soon be able to look like their favourite snacks as well as eat them, after the British fast food chain teamed up with Primark to launch a Greggs-themed fashion line.

Greggs, which also makes vegan snacks and sweet treats, said the partnership would see a limited-edition 11-piece collection of Greggs branded merchandise, including hoodies, available at 60 Primark stores across the United Kingdom from Feb. 19.

"For the first time in Greggs' 83-year history you will officially be able to wear your Sausage Roll-loving heart on your sleeve and look like a snack thanks to our incredible new clothing range," Greggs said.

A video on Greggs' social media channels said: "One does tidy food, one does fashion. Together we're unstoppable."

The partnership will also see Greggs open a 130-seat "Tasty by Greggs" cafe in Primark's flagship store in Birmingham on Feb. 12.

A boutique pop-up store in Soho, central London, will preview the clothing collection between Feb. 17 and Feb. 18.

Raymond Reynolds, Greggs' business development director, said its customers had continually asked for Greggs-branded clothing.

"So it’s great that together with Primark we can now make our first official range available across the UK," he said.

Tim Kelly, director of new business development at Primark, said the retailer was keen to offer collections customers can't find anywhere else.

Greggs has recovered well after its business model was initially hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month it raised its full-year profit outlook.

Shares in Greggs were up 1.9per cent at 0900 GMT.

Primark is owned by Associated British Foods.

(Reporting by James Davey Editing by Paul Sandle and Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

