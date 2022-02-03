Science fiction epic 'Dune' leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

LONDON :Science fiction epic "Dune", a mammoth adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, led nominations for the British Academy Film Awards on Thursday, securing 11 nods, with dark Western "The Power of the Dog" following with eight.

"Belfast", Kenneth Brannagh's semi-autobiographical comedy drama set at the onset of Northern Ireland's three decades of conflict, received six nominations at Britain's top movie honours.

All three films will compete for best film at the awards, known as the BAFTAs, (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) on March 13, alongside coming-of-age tale "Licorice Pizza" and "Don't Look Up", a humorous warning about climate change.

James Bond movie "No Time to Die", a remake of "West Side Story" and "Licorice Pizza" each got five nominations.

Boasting an all-star cast, "Dune", about an intergalactic battle to control a precious resource, is also in running for adapted screenplay, original score, and cinematography alongside other creative and technical categories.

"This year's nominations showcase a remarkable range of creative work in-front of and behind the camera," BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar said in a statement.

In the running for leading actress are Lady Gaga for fashion drama "House of Gucci", Alana Haim for "Licorice Pizza", Emilia Jones for "CODA", a coming-of-age story about the only hearing member of a deaf family and Renate Reinsve for romance drama "The Worst Person in the World".

Also nominated are Joanna Scanlan for drama "After Love" and Tessa Thompson for "Passing", a film about racial identity.

Leading actor nominees include Benedict Cumberbatch for his portrayal of a 1920s rancher in "The Power of the Dog", Leonardo DiCaprio for "Don't Look Up" and Will Smith for playing the father of tennis champion sisters Venus and Serena Williams in "King Richard". "Ali & Ava" actor Adeel Akhtar, Mahershala Ali ("Swan Song") and Stephen Graham ("Boiling Point") complete the list.

Three women are among the contenders for best director: Audrey Diwan for "Happening", Jane Campion for "The Power of the Dog" and Julia Ducournau for "Titane". Aleem Khan ("After Love"), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi ("Drive My Car") and Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza") complete the list.

