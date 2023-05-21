Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Scorsese's eagerly awaited 'Killers of the Flower Moon' premieres at Cannes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Scorsese's eagerly awaited 'Killers of the Flower Moon' premieres at Cannes

Scorsese's eagerly awaited 'Killers of the Flower Moon' premieres at Cannes
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Killers of the Flower Moon" Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 20, 2023. Cast members Tantoo Cardinal, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Director Martin Scorsese pose. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Scorsese's eagerly awaited 'Killers of the Flower Moon' premieres at Cannes
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Killers of the Flower Moon" Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 20, 2023. Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro pose. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Scorsese's eagerly awaited 'Killers of the Flower Moon' premieres at Cannes
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Killers of the Flower Moon" Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 20, 2023. Leonardo DiCaprio, Chief Standing Bear and a guest pose. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
21 May 2023 02:07AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CANNES : Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," one of the most anticipated premieres of this year's Cannes Film Festival, had the red carpet abuzz on Saturday evening as its star-studded cast attracted throngs of fans to the Croisette boulevard.

The nearly four-hour film, based on the best-selling book of the same name about a series of murders targeting the oil-wealthy Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma, features Hollywood icons Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, as well as Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow and Lily Gladstone.

The film is being shown out of competition, though festival director Thierry Fremaux said that he had extended an invitation for it to enter the running for the Palme d'Or after Apple agreed to release it in theatres before streaming it globally.

Apple has teamed up with Paramount Pictures to release the film exclusively in theatres on Oct. 6 before streaming it - one of the preconditions of being eligible to compete at Cannes.

Scorsese won Cannes' top prize with 1976's "Taxi Driver," starring De Niro.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.