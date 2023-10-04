Logo
Sean McGirr named as creative director of Alexander McQueen
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French luxury group Kering is seen at Kering headquarters in Paris, France, February 13, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

04 Oct 2023 01:10AM
PARIS : Sean McGirr was named by French luxury goods group Kering as creative director of British label Alexander McQueen on Tuesday.

McGirr, previously head of ready-to-wear collections at JW Anderson, is a graduate of London fashion school Central Saint Martins and has also worked at Dries Van Noten and Uniqlo.

He replaces Sarah Burton, whose departure was announced last month. His appointment comes amid a broader restructuring at Kering as it seeks to rejuvinate sales at its star label Gucci.

Kering, which does not break out the McQueen label's financial results, has been pushing it further upmarket and named former LVMH executive Gianfilippo Testa CEO in May last year with a mandate to accelerate expansion.

The McQueen label is one of several brands that Kering has flagged for development into beauty products, alongside Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga.

Source: Reuters

